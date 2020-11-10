2 men critical after shootout at DeKalb County gas station

Police said they believe a fight between two men led to a shootout at a DeKalb County gas station Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the Shell gas station located at 6039 Hillandale Drive around 3:30 p.m. DeKalb County police said officers arrived to find a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

A second victim was found a few minutes later, a second man was found, also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the two men opened fire on each other after getting into an argument.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Both were rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Advertisement

Their names have not been released.

Charges are pending and the investigation is on-going.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.