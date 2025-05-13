article

The Brief The city of Winder's tap water was named the tastiest in the state for 2025. Winder previously won the statewide taste test in 2014. It was the district champion in 2023, but lost to the City of Macon. The city will now represent Georgia in Denver at the American Water Works Association’s national competition in June.



A Barrow County city will be representing Georgia in a nationwide contest to decide who has the best drinking water in America.

The City of Winder's tasty H2O beat out all competitors to be the Peach State's representative for 2025.

What we know:

City officials say a water sample from the Highway 53 Water Treatment Plant won at the district level. At the state competition, Winder beat 16 other utilities to take the top prize.

Winder previously won the statewide taste test in 2014. It was the district champion in 2023, but lost to the City of Macon.

Dig deeper:

The Georgia Association of Water Professionals also presented Winder and ESG Operations with the Platinum Award, which recognizes water facilities that have no permit violations for maximum containment level as well as no NPDES permit violations during the previous calendar year.

It's the seventh consecutive year the city has received the award and the 11th consecutive year to receive the Gold or Platinum Award.

The city also was awarded the Platinum Award from the Georgia Association of Water Professionals.(City of Winder)

What they're saying:

"Being named the best-tasting water in Georgia is something every resident of Winder can be proud of," said Mayor Jimmy Terrell. "Our water doesn’t just meet the highest standards—it stands out across the entire state. The award reflects the expertise, hard work, and pride our team puts into delivering safe, high-quality water to our community every single day."

What's next:

Winder's water will now head to Denver, Colorado to compete in the American Water Works Association’s national competition in June.