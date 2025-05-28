Man hospitalized after shooting on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway

article

A man has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting in northwest Atlanta overnight.

Officials say the shots rang out on the 2000 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW shortly after midnight.

What we know:

While details about the shooting remain limited, officers have confirmed that they are investigating a shooting in the area.

FOX 5 cameras saw police blocking part of Emily Road off of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene and found a man shot.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's name or shared any details about the circumstances behind the shooting.

It is not clear if they have identified any potential suspects.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.