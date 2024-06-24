New video, photos show person of interest in Ted Turner Drive killing, police say

Homicide investigators with the Atlanta Police Department have released two photos and a video they believe shows a person of interest in the brutal beating death reported near Peters Street and Ted Turner Drive last week.

Atlanta officers responded to 125 Ted Turner Drive in southwest Atlanta on June 18 where they found an unresponsive man lying at the base of the stairway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on video footage, police believe the man was involved in some sort of physical dispute that may have led to his death. It's not clear whether he was the victim or the perpetrator. Police have not released his name yet.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Person of interest in Ted Turner Drive killing (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be submitted directly to the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235.

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.