DA to share update on crash that killed 4-year-old girl at Mall of Georgia

The Gwinnett County District Attorney will share an update into their investigation into a crash that killed a 4-year-old girl in the parking lot of the Mall of Georgia in March.

District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said she and the family members of Abigail Hernandez will speak to the press on Friday morning.

On the afternoon of March 10, Henandez was with her father and sister outside Dick's Sporting Goods when a pickup truck ran into her.

FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to the girl's heartbroken mother, who said the family was holding hands when it happened.

"A car came out of nowhere," Marina Hernandez said.

In April, the Gwinnett County Police Department said they would not charge the unnamed 18-year-old driver involved in the crash, saying that their investigation showed he was not driving recklessly, was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol and did not leave the scene - all serious offenses that would have called for charges.

"The Gwinnett County Police Department expresses our condolences to the family of Abigail Hernandez during this unimaginable tragedy," a spokesperson for the department wrote in a statement.

Following their decision, dozens of people gathered outside the Gwinnett County Courthouse to call for charges.

"You know nothing will ever bring her back, but I just want justice and, hopefully, you know, we keep pushing for that," Marina Hernandez said.

A day later, Austin-Gatson announced she would seek misdemeanor charges against the teen, but has not said what specific charges he may be facing.

"Sometimes this happens," Austin-Gaston said. "We take a second look at cases and make a determination based on what we do on whether we’ll pursue charges or not."

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Abigail Hernandez (Photo submitted by family)

FOX 5 will stream the district attorney's remarks live on this story.