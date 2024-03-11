4-year-old killed in Mall of Georgia pedestrian-car crash identified

Buford police identified the child who died after being hit by a car in the Mall of Georgia parking lot over the weekend.

Abigail Hernandez, 4, was walking with a 31-year-old man and a 7-year-old girl when the three were hit by an unnamed 18-year-old driver outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Hernandez was rushed to Chidlren's Scottish Rite Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The adult and other child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the teen driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. The car, a 2004 white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, has since been impounded.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.