4-year-old killed in Mall of Georgia pedestrian-car crash identified
BUFORD, Ga. - Buford police identified the child who died after being hit by a car in the Mall of Georgia parking lot over the weekend.
Abigail Hernandez, 4, was walking with a 31-year-old man and a 7-year-old girl when the three were hit by an unnamed 18-year-old driver outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Hernandez was rushed to Chidlren's Scottish Rite Hospital where she died from her injuries.
The adult and other child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the teen driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. The car, a 2004 white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, has since been impounded.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.