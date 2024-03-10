Expand / Collapse search
Child hit by car in Mall of Georgia parking lot dies at hospital

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Buford
FOX 5 Atlanta

BUFORD, Ga. - A child was hit in the parking lot of Mall of Georgia Sunday afternoon and later died.

The Gwinnett County police were called to investigate the collision in front of Dick's Sporting Goods just after 4 p.m.

The child was rushed to Children's Hospital of Atlanta where they were pronounced dead. Two additional patients were checked into Northside Hospital Lawrenceville with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The victim's identities are being withheld until family members are notified.

Any witnesses have been encouraged to call or email investigators at pdaccidentinvestigationunit@gwinnettcounty.com or 678.442.5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.