No charges for teen driver in deadly Mall of Georgia crash into 4-year-old girl

The teen driver who hit and killed a 4-year-old girl in the parking lot of the Mall of Georgia in March will not face any criminal charges, according to the Gwinnett County Police.

Abigail Hernandez was with her father and sister outside Dick's Sporting Goods when a pickup truck ran into her.

FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to the girl's heartbroken mother who said the family was holding hands when it happened.

The Gwinnett County Solicitor General said an investigation found the 18-year-old driver, who remains unnamed, was not driving recklessly, was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol and did not leave the scene, all serious offenses that would have called for charges.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said they wanted to extend their condolences to the Hernandez family.

The child's aunt set up a GoFundMe campaign to help the family.