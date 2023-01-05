Family hopes second suspect in murder of 2 teens caught soon

It has been nearly three weeks since a deadly double shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

The shooting claimed the lives of 16-year-old Justin Powell and 14-year-old Malik Grover.

Police say Powell's killer has been caught, but investigators say they are still searching for the person responsible for killing Malik.

Justin Powell and Malik Grover (Family photos)

Malik’s grandmother says her heart shattered the night her grandson was killed.

While nothing will bring him back, she says she wants to see the person responsible caught and Atlanta police are working to do just that.

"It has torn a big hole in my heart," said Vickie Grover.

At just 14 years old, Malik had a whole life left to live, until a shooting in the parking lot of the Retreat at Greenbriar Apartments last month ended it.

"He was my whole life, taking him everywhere he needed to go," said Vickie. "Now what am I going to do now? I have my family, but what am I going to do now?"

FAMILY SAYS THEY WERE NOT NOTIFIED OF COURT APPEARANCE OF SUSPECT IN SON'S MURDER

Vickie is Malik's grandmother and legal guardian.

More than two weeks after his death, his boots remain in her living right where he left them the day he died. A constant reminder of an athletic kid who loved shoes.

"I want Malik to be remembered as the funny kid he was, he was hilarious," she said. "He had a big heart."

The loss of Malik and his friend Powell is yet another example of youth gun violence. Investigators say the shooting was the result of a social media beef.

A family friend wants to see some sort of plan that will put a stop to that problem.

"It's just too much," said Alice Moore. "It has gone too far. And these are babies and the gun laws have got to be changed, something has got to be done."

Police say Powell's killer has been caught, but Malik's is still on the run.

Vickie says her grandson came from a loving home and family and his loved ones deserve answers. She says this Sunday would have been his 15th birthday and the perfect gift just might be an arrest.

"I just want them to find his killer, cold-blooded killer," she said. "I want justice to be done."

Investigators have not identified any suspects, but they say the case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Atlanta Police Department.