Ludacris hosts 'Luda's Cookout' at Piedmont Park amid postponed Usher concert

If you had plans to be serenaded by Usher Raymond on Wednesday, U Got It Bad because the concert has been postponed. But don't get Caught Up in the unfortunate announcement, because Atlanta's very own Ludacris is hosting "the hottest cookout of the summer" the same night.

A few lucky fans will get the chance to Roll Out to Piedmont Park for Luda's Cookout, a delicious partnership between Atlanta's Black Restaurant Week, Stella Artois and the rapper.

Let's do Dinner (Credit: Stella Artois)

Ludacris personally curated the menu—highlighting items from Pepper's Hotdogs, WhatCha Cookin Baby, Ludacris’ own Chicken & Beer, Not as Famous Cookies, Sugarhi and more. There will also be a local DJ on site to help set the vibe.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and is invite-only. To get in, you had to enter Stella Artois’ ‘Let’s do Dinner Summer Series’ sweepstakes.

If you missed out, don't take off your going-out clothes just yet. Check out the more than 125 Black-owned restaurants bars, food trucks and other businesses featured in this year's Atlanta Black Restaurant Week, and the number of deals and new menu items in our Atlanta Bites August guide, written by FOX 5 Digital Content Creator Joyce Lupiani.