Usher kicks off Past, Present and Future Tour in Atlanta: What you need to know

Grammy Award-Winning R&B superstar Usher is kicking off his Past, Present, and Future Tour in his hometown of Atlanta on Wednesday night.

The singer-songwriter is performing to sold-out crowds on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at State Farm Arena.

These three tour dates were not initially on the schedule, but demand was so high, that the singer added the stop and decided to start the tour in Atlanta. He'll return to perform three more sold-out shows in mid-October.

The R&B legend has had an incredible year so far. After his Emmy Award-nominated Super Bowl halftime performance, he went on to claim BET's Lifetime Achievement Award. He was also honored in Atlanta with the Phoenix Award at the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame.

Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

If you want to catch the Past, Present, or Future Tour, several shows are sold out, but there are still some tickets available in Texas, California, Colorado, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, Washington and other international locations.

Here's what you need to know if you're heading to the concert:

When are Usher's Atlanta concerts?

The concerts are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on Aug. 14, 16 and 17. Doors will open at 7 p.m., according to State Farm Arena.

Parking and transportation to State Farm Arena

Although MARTA is the fastest and easiest way to get to the stadium, there is parking available. However, spots should be purchased in advance and fans should plan for heavy traffic around the stadium. Leave early. Parking ranges from $24 to $206 at nearby lots. Click here to purchase parking.

State Farm Arena offers multiple parking options including State Farm Drive, the Diamond and Sapphire Decks, and the Ruby Lot.

Fans can also choose to arrive by rideshare but there may be a significant wait for a rideshare vehicle after concerts.

What is the bag policy at State Farm Arena?

The stadium strongly recommends that fans do not bring a bag. If a bag is necessary, they must meet the following criteria:

While State Farm Arena does not have a clear bag policy, bags must be 14 inches by 14 inches by 6 inches or smaller.

Bags need to be single-compartment drawstring bags, purses, or small fashion backpacks. No other backpacks or hard-sided bags are allowed.

Click here for more information.

Can you use cash at State Farm Arena?

State Farm Arena is a cashless environment. Card payments will be required for all purschases at concession stands and retail locations.

Ca