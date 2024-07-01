Usher, Killer Mike honored at BET Awards

Atlanta's Usher was honored at last night's BET Awards in Los Angeles.

He received the award for Best Male R&B/Hip-Hop Artist and was also given the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The celebration included a tribute video and performances by several artists, recognizing Usher's contributions to the music industry.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Usher attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Additionally, Atlanta rapper Killer Mike won Album of the Year, with BET citing his dedication, talent, and passion as the reasons for his recognition.