Atlanta Black Restaurant Week off to a tasty start in Marietta

The 8th annual Atlanta Black Restaurant Week kicked off Monday night with an event at Marietta Proper.

More than 125 Black-owned restaurants, bars, food trucks and other businesses are being featured this year. If you're hungry, or looking for your next favorite spot, you may want to give one of them a visit.

Black Restaurant Week was founded by Atlanta-based Warren Luckett who took it from being a one-city experience in 2016 to the multi-regional phenomenon it is today.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The 8th Annual Atlanta Black Restaurant Week kicks off at Marietta Proper on Aug. 5, 2024.

Luckett's mission has always been to provide free marketing and PR services for Black-owned businesses, educate consumers and share the disparities often faced by minority-owned businesses.

Black Restaurant Week runs through August 18. Check out the full list of Atlanta spots and the specials they may be featuring this year.

