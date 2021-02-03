Georgia educators react after CDC director says schools can reopen before teachers are vaccinated

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday, teachers getting vaccines is not a prerequisite to safely reopening schools.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky cited a recent CDC study that found certain precautions, like wearing a mask and social distancing, can significantly reduce the spread of the virus in schools.

She noted that teachers are in the 1-B category for vaccines, but added, "I also want to be clear that there is increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen and that safe reopening does not suggest teachers need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely."

Jennifer Saunders, the President of the Georgia Federation of Public Service Employees said however, it's too risky to reopen schools without teachers and staff receiving the vaccine.

"We cannot say teachers will come later but in the meantime, we need you to get back to the classroom. They've got to be vaccinated now," Saunders said.

The recent deaths of several teachers have sparked protests and demands for safer classrooms.

Within the last week, school board members and superintendents of several metro Atlanta area school districts have sent letters to Governor Brian Kemp, asking for teachers to be prioritized for the vaccine.

"People are caught between do I make a living or do I live. That's where we're placing teachers and the public. We are playing Russian Roulette with this unfortunate virus," said Verdaillia Turner, the President of the Georgia Federation of Teachers

President Joe Biden has pledged to ensure nearly all K-8 schools will reopen for in-person learning within the next 100 days.

Saunders said she, as well as other educators, understand the importance of reopening schools but they want all precautions in place before it happens.

"If school is that important, if we value what our education system has to offer, we've got to prioritize their lives as well," Saunders said.

