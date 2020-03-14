Local catering company taking a hit due to COVID-19 virus

Shane McIntosh says his catering business, Ocean Catering Company, is taking hit as clients back off from events and large gatherings due to the COVID-19 virus.

"We went from being booked solidly from January through August to nothing now," McIntosh said.

He said the company was on track for the best year yet. He estimates he'll lose about $15,000 to $20,000 a week.

With rent, bills and paychecks for about 10 full employees on the line, McIntosh says he'll do what he can to make sure everything is taken care of until this blows over.

"We have to take care of our employees. We expect them to take care of us when things are good, so now it's our time to give back," McIntosh said.

He adds, it's not just his company that is feeling the impact.

McIntosh said the effects of this are trickling down and touching all types of businesses.

"There's the baker down the street that we order 20 cakes from a week that we are not ordering cakes from. there's the linen people. Just once again, it's all the guys in the warehouse. It's nobody's fault, we're all in this together and it's really showing us how it's all connected. We're all taking a beating together," he said.