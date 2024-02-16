LIVE BLOG: Fulton County DA Fani Willis hearing enters day 2

9:07 a.m. | The state announces it has no more questions for District Attorney Willis. Judge asks attorney Ashleigh Merchant if she is ready.

9:02 a.m. | The hearing has resumed.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will make her way back to the stand on Friday to testify about her romantic relationship with Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade and possible financial benefit from prosecuting the Georgia election interference case.

Defense attorneys claim that relationship gave Willis a financial incentive to go after former President Trump and other defendants in the Georgia election interference case.

One of Trump's co-defendants, Michael Roman, filed a motion in January to have Willis, Wade and the Fulton County District Attorney's Office disqualified because of the romantic relationship and financial benefit of prosecuting the case for Willis.

Willis is fighting back against the push to get her disqualified from the case. Things got testy at times between the district attorney and defense lawyers on Thursday.

On Friday, Willis will be questioned by attorneys with Fulton County.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said on Thursday that he would not issue a ruling on Michael Roman's motion to disqualify the district attorney and her office on Friday.



