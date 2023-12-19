Counsel withdraws for former Kanye West publicist, Trump co-defendant Trevian Kutti

article

The attorneys representing Trevian Kutti, a co-defendant of Donald Trump and former publicist for Kanye West, have filed a motion to withdraw as counsel of record.

The motion, submitted on Dec. 18 in Fulton County Superior Court, lists Darryl B. Cohen and the law firm Cohen Cooper Estep & Allen; Steven A. Greenberg and the law firm Greenberg Trial Lawyers; and Joshua G. Herman and the law firm Law Office of Joshua G. Herman.

The motion states that Kutti has been duly notified and must now either prepare for trial independently or hire new counsel for the preparation. Kutti has a 10-day window to file an objection.

The court documents do not provide a reason for the withdrawal.

Earlier this month, Kutti made headlines for allegedly threatening a witness in the Georgia election interference case during an Instagram live session. Speculation arose regarding whether these alleged threats could be a violation of her bond agreement.

On Monday, Kutti posted a photo on Instagram alongside Jacob Chansley, known for his distinctive appearance during the January 6 riot at the Capitol. Chansley, often referred to as the 'QAnon Shaman,' was one of the first rioters to enter the Capitol, using a bullhorn to incite the crowd. He received one of the lengthiest sentences among Capitol rioters.

After a 2-½ year investigation, a grand jury voted to indict former President Trump and 18 others, including Kutti, for alleged attempts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election. Four of the 19 people who were indicted have accepted plea deals and agreed to testify.

In a related development, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed her honor at meeting Chansley at the Turning Point USA conference over the weekend.