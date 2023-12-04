Trump co-defendant, former Kanye West publicist Trevian Kutti may have threatened witness

article

One of former President Donald Trump's co-defendants and former publicist for Kanye West, Trevian Kutti, might be facing new trouble following reports of her allegedly threatening a witness in the election interference case, according to Newsweek.

Kutti made the remark during an Instagram Live session on Nov. 28 where she answered questions from the public. The incident occurred when a man apparently suggested in chat that the evidence against her was strong, leading Kutti to express anger. Her comments were first reported by MeidasTouch.com.

She can be heard saying on the video, "There’s a woman sitting somewhere who knows this whole thing is a lie, who knows I never did anything to her, who knows she begged me for help. There’s a woman sitting somewhere who knows that I’m going to mess her whole life up when this is done."

According to prosecutors, Kutti claimed to have high-level law enforcement connections and met with former Fulton County elections worker Ruby Freeman at a police precinct, bringing another co-defendant, Harrison Floyd, into the conversation.

Kutti is accused of pressuring Freeman to falsely confess to election fraud. The threat made on Instagram Live seems directed at Freeman, potentially violating Kutti's bond agreement.

During the Live session, Kutti also mentioned practicing her "historical" mug shot smile for 2 hours and requested donations for her defense. Additonally, she seemed to refer to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis when talking about targeting "the ho" as an explation for not posting as often on social media.

It is currently unclear if the DA's office will take any action. Two weeks ago, they attempted to revoke Floyd's bond due to social media comments, but the judge determined they did not reach the level of real threats. New bond conditions were established to define acceptable social media content for Floyd after the hearing.

After a 2-½ year investigation, a grand jury voted to indict Trump and 18 others for alleged attempts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election. Four of the 19 people who were indicted have accepted plea deals and agreed to testify.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 13 charges.