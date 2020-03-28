Expand / Collapse search

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Counties and cities under 'shelter in place' mandates

Published 
Coronavirus in Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - DeKalb County

 DeKalb County updated its state of emergency Friday nightm adding a “shelter-in-place” order.

Beginning Saturday at 9 p.m., DeKalb County will be under a 'shelter in place' order until further notice, the county's CEO Michael Thurmond annouced Friday.

“We are trying to save lives from the serious COVID-19 public health threat,” Thurmond was quoted as saying in release to FOX 5 News.

Forest Park 

Beginning March 30 at 10 p.m. the City of Forest Park will be under a 'shelter in place' order, Mayor Angelyne Butler announced Saturday. The order will be in effect until April 13. As of Saturday, Clayton County had 53 confirmed positive coronavirus cases.

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

Gwinnett County 

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners has issued a 'stay-at-home' order that includes all 16 cities due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. The order is in effect unitl April 13.

Self-quarantine tips for those infected or at risk of the coronavirus

Wearing face masks and not sharing personal items are key to maintaining strong health.

Cobb County 

Cobb County Commission Chairman Mike Boyce issued an executive order March 24 declaring a state of emergency to help combat the coronavirus. The order also directs county citizens to shelter in place.

RESOURCES: