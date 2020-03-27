Gwinnett County, including cities, issue 'stay-at-home' order

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners has issued a 'stay-at-home' order that includes all 16 cities due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. Chairman Charlotte Nash was joined by all the mayors of the county in issuing the order which is effective Saturday through April 13.

“This move is being made in a coordinated fashion in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to preserve the community’s capacity to provide essential governmental and healthcare services,” a release sent to FOX 5 News reads in part.

“We are all navigating uncharted waters as we respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency, and I am grateful to each of the cities for their decisive actions,” Nash was quoted in saying in that same release. “The district commissioners and I would like to express our deep appreciation to all of our residents and businesses for making temporary sacrifices for the good of our communities as our hospitals, healthcare workers, and first responders prepare for a rapidly growing caseload.”

“The cities have worked to align their emergency decisions with the directives of Gov. Kemp, guidance from the public health department, and Gwinnett County’s local emergency orders,” said Kelkenberg, who also serves as mayor pro-tem for the city of Duluth. “Our residents need to understand the extreme danger and seriousness of the coronavirus, to which no one has immunity. We are acting in unison to stem its spread, to keep from overwhelming our medical facilities, and to save lives.”

The order allows for residents t leave their homes to conduct essential business vital to the health and safety of their respective household, but limits all non-essential travel.

“Essential activities include, but are not limited to, obtaining food, medication and medical supplies, household consumer supplies and healthcare services or caring for a family member or pet in another household. It is also permissible to engage in outdoor activity, like walking, hiking, running or bicycling, as long as individuals comply with social distancing requirements,” the release states.

The order also asks all entities to cease all non-essential business and activities, but again allows for essential organizations to continue operations taking all precautions outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the coronavirus.

Advertisement

“Such businesses include healthcare, grocery stores; certified farmer’s markets; organizations that provide food, shelter, and social services to those in need; news agencies; gas stations, auto supply, and auto repair shops; banks; and restaurants that offer delivery, takeout or drive-thru service,” the release states.