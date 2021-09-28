Expand / Collapse search

Lenox Square offers security escort to shoppers

By
Published 
Lenox
FOX 5 Atlanta

Worried Lenox Square shoppers have option of security escort

Lenox Square will connect shoppers with security and provide an escort. This safety measure after several incidents involving guns and robberies at the popular Buckhead mall.

ATLANTA - Mall security will give you an escort if your personal safety is a concern when shopping at Lenox Square

Crime at greater Atlanta's most well-known shopping complex has been back in the spotlight after two serious incidents last weekend. 

The most serious of the two occurred at midafternoon Sunday. 

GET MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY HEADLINES

In the parking lot, with dozens of patrons coming and going, an armed thief shot at one man who refused to turn over his wallet.

RELATED: White Kia SUV linked to multiple armed robberies at Lenox Mall over weekend, police say

That mall shopper made a run for it and the gunman took three shots, missing on all three.

"They have spent a fortune (on security)," said Howard Shook, the councilman for Buckhead

Lenox Square shoppers stunned after parking lot shooting

A customer is stunned after a robber shot at him as he tried to flee a holdup at Lenox Square. Video shows customers running for their lives during the incident. FOX 5 Atlanta exclusively talked to the man who was shot at.

The layered security has fortified the inside of the building but the outside is more difficult because it is wide open. 

A security professional, Chris Rich, says there will be new technology available that will help officers monitor and immediately report unusual activity in mall parking lots, such as detecting an individual who is loitering and has no intention of going into the building to shop.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS