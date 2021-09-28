Lenox Square offers security escort to shoppers

Mall security will give you an escort if your personal safety is a concern when shopping at Lenox Square.

Crime at greater Atlanta's most well-known shopping complex has been back in the spotlight after two serious incidents last weekend.

The most serious of the two occurred at midafternoon Sunday.

In the parking lot, with dozens of patrons coming and going, an armed thief shot at one man who refused to turn over his wallet.

That mall shopper made a run for it and the gunman took three shots, missing on all three.

"They have spent a fortune (on security)," said Howard Shook, the councilman for Buckhead.

The layered security has fortified the inside of the building but the outside is more difficult because it is wide open.

A security professional, Chris Rich, says there will be new technology available that will help officers monitor and immediately report unusual activity in mall parking lots, such as detecting an individual who is loitering and has no intention of going into the building to shop.

_____

