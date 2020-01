Lay's is coming out with three new flavors of potato chips.

The flavors include Kettle Cooked Flamin Hot, Cheddar Jalapeno, and Sea Salt and Vinegar Poppables.

The new flavor launch is part of a multi-faceted campaign. They've also created what they are calling Operation Smile to provide corrective surgeries to children born with cleft lip, cleft palate, or other facial differences.