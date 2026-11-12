Woman killed in North Georgia floods was Cobb's first female SWAT deputy

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The Brief Julie Barrs, 56, of Ellijay, is being remembered on the U.S. House floor for her career in law enforcement and community service after dying in last week's historic North Georgia floods. Before moving to Ellijay, Barrs rose through the ranks at the Cobb County Sheriff's Office to become the agency's first female SWAT team member and worked with the U.S. Marshals on human trafficking operations. Emergency responders found Barrs dead after rushing floodwaters swept her vehicle away along Old CCC Camp Road in Murray County.



A 56-year-old Ellijay woman killed when floodwaters swept her vehicle away in Murray County was remembered in a legislative floor tribute.

What we know:

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde honored Julie Barrs, 56, on the House floor following her death during the historic flooding that tore through North Georgia last week.

Born in Atlanta, Barrs spent most of her life in Cobb County, where she worked her way up the ranks of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office to become the agency's first female SWAT team member. During her law enforcement career, she also worked alongside the U.S. Marshals on human trafficking operations, according to Clyde.

Woman who died after car swept away in North Georgia floods identified

After relocating to Ellijay, Barrs worked at the Pilgrim's processing plant and was an active member of Hope Lutheran Church. Friends and loved ones knew her for her love of music, the outdoors and her dogs.

During the floor tribute, the speaker described Barrs as "a Georgian of incredible accomplishment, with a tender heart and a mind set on serving those around her," extending condolences to her friends and family, including her brother, Jeff.

The Murray County Medical Examiner's Office previously identified Barrs as the driver killed along Old CCC Camp Road in Murray County after rushing floodwaters carried her vehicle off the roadway during severe storms that hit the region late Nov. 5 into Nov. 6. Emergency responders later located her body.

Across North Georgia, swiftwater rescue teams and local responders completed 100 rescues during the weather event, including 97 in Fannin County and three in Gilmer County, as heavy runoff pushed the Toccoa River to a historic 18-foot crest in McCaysville. Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency to deploy state resources, including emergency rescue teams, road-clearing crews and Georgia State Defense Force volunteers, to support the multi-county recovery effort.

Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Josh Lamb confirmed only one other injury was reported in connection with the flooding.

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What we don't know:

Authorities have not released an official medical cause of death from the county coroner or medical examiner.

Officials also have not released details about the circumstances surrounding the second injury reported during the North Georgia floods.