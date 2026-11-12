Georgia couple extradited from Mississippi to face disturbing charges

The Brief Authorities extradited a former Coweta County couple from Mississippi to face a six-count indictment involving multiple sex crimes. A Coweta County grand jury indicted Ryan Caccamo, 35, and Catherine Caccamo, 31, in October for alleged offenses dating back to 2023. Deputies took the pair into custody in Long Beach, Mississippi, before returning them to the Coweta County Jail without bond.



A former Coweta County couple is back in Georgia and held without bond after a grand jury indicted them on multiple sex crime charges.

Coweta County grand jury indictment

What we know:

A Coweta County grand jury handed down a six-count indictment against Ryan Caccamo, 35, and Catherine Caccamo, 31, during a mid-October session. The alleged crimes date back to 2023.

The charges against the pair include aggravated child molestation, child molestation, incest and bestiality.

Mississippi arrest and extradition

The backstory:

Authorities said the couple previously lived in Coweta County before moving to Long Beach, Mississippi. Following the mid-October indictment, officers immediately took both into custody at their Mississippi home.

Ryan Caccamo reportedly worked in the computer technology industry, while Catherine Caccamo owned a beauty salon, according to her website.

Coweta County Jail custody

What's next:

Both Ryan and Catherine Caccamo waived extradition in Mississippi. Authorities brought them back to the Coweta County Jail, where they remain held without bond.

What we don’t know

What we don't know:

Officials have not released specific details regarding the alleged victims or the exact dates of the 2023 incidents. Authorities have also not confirmed when the couple will make their first court appearance in Coweta County.