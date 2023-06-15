Latin American restaurant AltaToro opens in Midtown

It’s been just over a year since we spent a morning with Atlanta restaurateur Ayman Kamel, who was showing off his gorgeous new 5Church location in Buckhead. At the time, he teased another restaurant concept on the horizon, but even our most hard-hitting questions couldn’t get him to divulge the details.

Well, good news: the secret is out. And today on Good Day Atlanta, we finally got our first taste of Midtown’s latest dining concept, AltaToro.

It's opening day for AltaToro, which Kamel describes as a "modern Latin American" establishment. The restaurant’s name translates to "high bull," which the owner says is meant to evoke the tradition and spectacle of Spanish bullfighting — and trust us, the restaurant’s bold look reflects that inspiration.

To lead the kitchen, the K5 Hospitality team brought in executive chef Gaudalupe "Lupe" Nanbo, who was born in Mexico and has worked in cities including New York and Miami. Nanbo says guests can expect plenty of tapas-style small plates and seasonal ingredients — with menu spotlights including dishes inspired by Peru, Spain, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.

AltaToro is located at 915 West Peachtree Street in Midtown, right near the corner of Peachtree Place and West Peachtree Street Northwest. Current hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays — although Kamel says there are plans to eventually expand hours. For more information on AltaToro, click here.