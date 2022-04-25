Popular restaurant 5Church Atlanta opens second location in Buckhead

It’s already one of Midtown’s most popular restaurants, boasting a menu of upscale, modern American fare and a very cool rooftop patio. Now, fans of 5Church Atlanta will have a second option for enjoying their favorite restaurant — and it’s as easy as taking a drive up to Buckhead.

The 5Church team is preparing to welcome diners to its second location: the long-awaited 5Church Buckhead, opening in early May. Owner Ayman Kamel says the new restaurant is the result of popular demand; Kamel tells us restaurant patrons have long asked for a location in Buckhead, and that work on finding the perfect spot was actually happening before the pandemic. That perfect spot, by the way, turned out to be at 3379 Peachtree Road, next door to The Westin Buckhead Atlanta and near Lenox Square Mall.

The space is important, of course, but the key to a successful restaurant is what’s coming out of the kitchen! To that end, the 5Church team says the Buckhead menu will feature favorites taken from the Midtown menu alongside exclusive items created just for the new location.

For more information on 5Church Buckhead, click over to the restaurant’s website here. And click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive first look inside what’s sure to be Buckhead’s latest culinary sensation.

The Modern Classic Burger

7oz Ground Waygu Beef

3oz Special Sauce (you can use ketchup, mustard, or Yum Yum Sauce)

4 ea Leaves of Hydro Bibb lettuce

4 ea Garlic Pickles (homemade or buy a gourmet type)

3oz Comte Brie Cheese, rind removed

1 ea Brioche Hamburger Bun Sliced

2 Tbsp + 3 Tbsp unsalted butter

1 sprig of fresh rosemary

1 sprig of fresh thyme

2 cloves of fresh garlic

Pinch of Kosher Salt

Pinch of Fresh Ground Black pepper

Method

Patty out each burger patty to 8 ounces, patted out to about 3/4-to-an-inch thick, which makes for a nice big-sized hamburger. Before hitting the skillet, salt and pepper both sides of the burgers generously. Next, grease a skillet lightly with oil. Preheat the pan on medium high. If you're not sure that your skillet is hot enough, test the pan by dripping a little water in the pan, if it doesn't sizzle, wait a minute or two, and try again. Next, grease a skillet lightly with oil. Add the patties to the hot skillet and then turn the heat down to medium.

To achieve perfect doneness, what you are looking for is a change in color as the heat works its way up the side of the patties; the raw burger is going to start turning opaque and then gray or light tan. This is going to take about 5 to 6 minutes for the line of tan/gray to extend just a little past halfway up the burger. When your patty is not quite two-thirds tan, give it a flip. You'll cook the second side for a little less time than the first side, subtract about a minute for the time you'll So if the first side cooked for five minutes before flipping, the second side will go for about four minutes.

The burger is done when the meat is somewhat firm to the touch, springing back after you gently press the center with tongs or your finger. Juice will also want to pop up through the light crust. If when you push down, you feel there's no resistance there, give it a little more time to firm up.

When done, remove the patties from the skillet and let them rest for at least five minutes, while you prep your buns with your favorite toppings.

Lavender Espresso Brulee

Brûlée Base

4 Cups Cream

3 T Blue Lavender

1 each Zest of Lemon

1/2 Cup Sugar

12 Yolks

1/4 t Kosher Salt

11/2 t Trablit or Espresso Powder

Method

In large sauce pan bring cream to a boil stir in lavender and remove from heat and allow to steep for 1 Hour. Using a mesh sieve strain out lavender flowers and continue with instructions.

In a small bowl combine sugar and lemon zest. Using your fingers gently massage lemon zest into sugar.

Place lavender cream in a large sauce pan with half of the sugar/lemon zest mixture, salt, vanilla and Trablit or espresso powder.

With a whisk combine egg yolks and remaining sugar/zest mixture

Bring Lavender cream mixture to a simmer. Using a ladle add 1/3 of this hot cream to the egg yolk mixture whisking until combined. Return this mixture to the pot of lavender cream. Continue to simmer on low heat until it covers the surface of a spatula and a line can be drawn across.

Evenly ladle into ramekins and place in a casserole dish. Pour warm water into the casserole dish until water is halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Bake at 275°F for 14-20 minutes rotating every 7 minutes. Brûlée are done when an instant read thermometer inserted into the center reads 165°F.

Allow to cool before removing from the water bath and then refrigerate until set about 4-6 hours.

If you have a torch you can spread sugar (turbinado is best) evenly on the top of the brûlée and delicately melt and caramelize the sugar.

No Torch Sugar Top

11/4 Cup Sugar

1/2 Cup Water

1T Corn Syrup

Advertisement

In a small sauce pan combine all ingredients and boil medium heat until it reaches a caramel color. Carefully pour hot sugar on top of the cooled and set brûlée. Spread around until even. Allow to cool until hard. Serve Immediately.