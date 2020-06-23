Large rise in confirmed Gwinnett COVID-19 cases leads state, health officials report

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia continue to rise after what officials are calling a spike in cases due to a higher level of testing available throughout the state. The biggest spike this past week may just be in Gwinnett County.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the state health officials report 69,381, an increase of 1,703 since the same time on Tuesday. There were 10 new deaths reported in that same 24-hour period, bringing the total for the state to 2,698. The number of hospitalizations is at 10,313, 190 more than Tuesday. (See the full state stats below)

The most confirmed cases in the state are in Gwinnett County which has nearly a thousand more cases than Fulton County. Currently, the county is at 7,036 cases with 164 deaths.

A report released earlier this week by the Gwinnett, Newton, & Rockdale County Health Departments shows the concentration of cases in the southwest and central portion of Gwinnett County, stretching from Peachtree Corners through Norcross and Lilburn and ending close to Snellville.

More than 28,000 tests have been administered there.

Georgia's governor is urging residents to "remain vigilant" in the fight against COVID-19 following a recent spike in confirmed positive cases. Meanwhile, Atlanta's mayor is urging residents to continue to wear masks.

Advertisement

Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed there were close to 8,000 new cases reported in the last seven days. The state broke a record on Saturday with 1,800 new confirmed cases, the largest number of positive cases reported in a single day.

The Georiga Department of Public Health attributed the increase to the fact that more people are out and about and widespread testing across the state.

There were just over 24,000 coronavirus tests administered that day throughout the state, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, which was the highest number of tests administered in one day so far in the month of June. The numbers indicate 7.4 percent of those tested for the virus were confirmed positive. By comparison, there were a record-breaking 31,500 tests administered on May 25. Of those, 506 people, or 1.6 percent, tested positive.

The Georgia Department of Public Health shows there are more than 3,300 people under the age of 17 have been diagnosed with the virus.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Best prevention measures:

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

• If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

• Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

• Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people

• Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA

• Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says

• Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR GDPH DATA