Athens DA enlists special prosecutor for Laken Riley murder trial

Athens District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez announced plans to bring in a special prosecutor to handle the murder trial for a 22-year-old woman who was killed during a morning run on the University of Georgia's campus.

"I want to express my gratitude to my colleagues from across Georgia who have supported our circuit during this tragic event at our flagship institution," DA Gonzalez said in a statement. "We will not allow this or any other case to be used for political gain. Our top priority is the safety of every citizen, and we are fully committed to ensuring that justice is served for the loss of every life."

Sheila Ross, an Atlanta native who has worked for the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, as a homicide prosecutor in San Francisco and as a prosecutor in Jacksonville, Florida, will return to the Western District to argue the case on behalf of Laken Riley and her family.

"From day one, our office has worked diligently to keep this community safe from anyone who seeks to do it harm. This includes those who believe that violence is the answer," Gonzalez said. "We will ensure that such individuals are brought to justice. Our hearts and our work are with the victim's family and friends during this difficult time. We will provide additional comments once more information becomes available."

What happened to Laken Riley?

Augusta University nursing student Laken Riley went out for a run near the Intramural Fields on UGA's campus Thursday morning, but never made it back home.

Laken's body was discovered in the forested area behind Lake Herrick. The coroner's office said she died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Officials later arrested 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, charging him with murder.

University of Georgia Police Chief Jeff Clark says they are still trying to determine the motive behind the brutal murder.

