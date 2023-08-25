Lake Peachtree reopens after algae blooms decrease

Some good news for those looking to cool off in Fayette County this weekend.

Lake Peachtree has finally reopened.

Officials first reported that potentially harmful algae blooms were detected in the lake making swimming unsafe at the beginning of the month

After weeks of testing, all levels are back to normal and Lake Peachtree is back open to the public.

Peachtree City officials will continue to test the water for any possible issues.

The algae blooms become more likely with the combination of warm temperatures and low rainfall levels.

Residents can sign up for updates about the lake on Peachtree City's website.