Man steals $800 from Gwinnett County chiropractic practice, police say

Gwinnett County police are searching for a man wanted for stealing hundreds of dollars from a local chiropractor.

Officials say the burglary happened on the morning of May 8 at the Dr. J Chiropractic on the 3600 block of Satellite Boulevard in Duluth.

Photos show the suspect walking into the business at around 3 a.m.

Police say the man got away with $800 in cash.

Investigators described the burglar as a Hispanic man between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with black hair and a mustache. He was wearing a red shirt with a yellow graphic and dark pants.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.