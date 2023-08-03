Officials warning Peachtree City residents of possibly dangerous algae blooms in lake

article

The weather may be hot, but Peachtree City officials are warning residents to stay out of Lake Peachtree until futher notice.

Officials say potentially harmful algae blooms were recently detected in the lake - making swimming unsafe.

The algae blooms become more likely with the combination of warm temperatures and low rainfall levels.

Authorities say the public should avoid swimming in the lake and keep their families and pets out of the water until the all-clear is given.

The city has put up signs near the lake saying, "Swimming prohibited until further notice."

Residents can sign up for updates about the lake on Peachtree City's website.