Lake Peachtree still closed due to possibly dangerous algae blooms

Potentially toxic algae continues to plague Lake Peachtree in Peachtree City.

Officials first reported that potentially harmful algae blooms were detected in the lake making swimming unsafe about two weeks ago.

The algae blooms become more likely with the combination of warm temperatures and low rainfall levels.

Authorities say the public should avoid swimming in the lake and keep their families and pets out of the water until the all-clear is given.

The city has put up signs near the lake stating, "Swimming prohibited until further notice."

Residents can sign up for updates about the lake on Peachtree City's website.