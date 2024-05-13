MATTIE'S CALL: 68-year-old man missing in Atlanta

article

A 68-year-old man who suffers from dementia and Parkinson's disease is missing in the Atlanta area, according to Atlanta Police Department.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

John Deszo Lokos was last seen May 11 in the 1400 block of Oakland Drive SW.

He was last seen wearing a bath rob and gray pants.

Lokos is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

If you have seen Lokos, call 911 or Atlanta police at 404-546-4235.

MAP OF THE AREA