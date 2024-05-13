MATTIE'S CALL: 64-year-old man missing in Decatur

article

A 64-year-old man named James Barnett is missing from his home in Decatur, according to DeKalb County police.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Police say Barnett was last seen around 11:30 a.m. May 12 in the 3000 block of Weslock Circle.

Barnett has been diagnosed with dementia. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, gray joggers with reflective stripes, gray tennis shoes and a black hat.

If you have seen Barnett, please call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department at 678-406-7944.

MAP OF THE AREA