Atlanta police officer arrested for sexual battery; relieved of duty

article

The Brief Off-duty Atlanta Police Lt. Kyle Kleinhenz was arrested for sexual battery after allegedly inappropriately touching a rideshare driver during a dispute. Kleinhenz was relieved of duty on May 19, 2025, and an internal investigation was launched by the department’s Office of Professional Standards. Police Chief Darin Schierbaum emphasized the department’s commitment to accountability and said all misconduct allegations are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.



An off-duty Atlanta Police Department lieutenant has been arrested and relieved of duty following a reported incident involving a rideshare driver in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Zone 1 officers responded to a call at 2429 Bolton Road NW regarding a dispute between a rideshare driver and a passenger. According to a preliminary investigation, the passenger allegedly inappropriately touched the driver during the ride. Due to the nature of the accusation, the department’s Special Victim’s Unit was called to the scene.

The suspect was identified as Lt. Kyle Kleinhenz, an Atlanta Police Department officer who was off duty and not in uniform at the time of the incident. He was arrested on a charge of sexual battery and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

On May 19, Kleinhenz was officially relieved of duty. The Atlanta Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards has launched an internal investigation into the matter.

What they're saying:

"The Atlanta Police Department takes all allegations of officer misconduct with the utmost seriousness," said Police Chief Darin Schierbaum in a statement. "We are committed to maintaining the trust of our community by holding our officers to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. Any behavior that falls short of these expectations is thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action is taken."