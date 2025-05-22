Man shot on Old National Highway in South Fulton Thursday afternoon

The Brief A man was shot Thursday afternoon near the 6000 block of Old National Highway in South Fulton and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police have not identified a suspect, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear. South Fulton Police are actively investigating and urge anyone with information to come forward.



The South Fulton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon near the 6000 block of Old National Highway.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of gunfire and discovered a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment. His condition has not yet been released.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No suspects are in custody at this time, and police have not said what may have led to the incident.

What we don't know:

The department says it is using all available resources to identify the person or persons responsible. The investigation remains active, and more information will be shared as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the South Fulton Police Department.