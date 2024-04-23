KSU Pi Kappa Phi creates scholarship to memorialize slain valet, Harrison Olvey

With the help of soapy water, sponges and some muscle, the Kennesaw State University chapter of the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity cleaned some cars on Tuesday for a cause close to their heart.

They are raising money for a scholarship in Harrison Olvey’s name.

"When we all found out last year what happened to him, we were all in shock," said Josh DeFrank. "So, it was definitely heartbreaking."

A gunman shot and killed Olvey last September while working as a valet in Buckhead. Atlanta police say he tried to stop a car break-in in the Lindbergh area when he was shot.

"A scholarship like that, a way for us to give back to our own chapter and in his name and have that in memory of him is something that we absolutely wanted to do," said Garrett Cathey.

For Olvey’s mom, this is beyond words.

"It touches my heart so much that they want to remember Harrison, it still makes me cry every time I think about it," Autumn Ernst said. "Just their generosity, their thoughtfulness."

Pi Kappa Phi’s fundraising week comes just days before Olvey would have turned 26, which will be a tough day for Ernst. Earlier this month, she said she saw her son’s accused killer, Randy King, in court for the first time.

"To actually see him in person just made my stomach turn," said Ernst.

Back at the car wash, Olvey’s fraternity brothers say they are just doing the right thing.

"This is what he would have wanted, this is what he would have done if someone had passed as well," said Aaron Griffin. "So, that's what we're here doing, just kind of showing who he is through our actions."

There are several more events planned this week. The details can be found here.

If you want to donate to the scholarship fund, go to donate.pikapp.org. The fraternity says fill out the form and under tribute information put "In Memory of Harrison Olvey."