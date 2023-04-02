Kenny Rogers' former Buckhead mansion available for half-price

article

If you are a huge country music fan and have $3.95 million lying around, you could live in the Atlanta mansion that belonged to late country music legend and longtime Atlanta resident Kenny Rogers.

The house, which now appears to be abandoned, made headlines in the last few years after it became known as a "party house." In 2019, Atlanta police responded to at least 100 complaints about the house. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms then introduced legislation to amend the city's1982 Zoning Ordinance to regulate large-scale commercial events held on residential properties.

RELATED: Buckhead mansion party draws concerns

The estate has also appeared in several music videos, including the official music video for "Ric Flair Drip."

Rogers sold the mansion for $8.5 million in 2006 to Adeyinka "Yinka" Adesokan and Dr. Paula Nelson, who were later fined for double billing patients of Family Dermatology, and no longer live in the United States. In 2019, the operator of the party house pled guilty to charges associated with running illegal events and was forced to spend time in jail and pay several thousands of dollars in fines. The home was previously on the market in December 2020 for $6.8 million.

The seller is now looking for someone who will return the estate to its "full glory," according to the seller's listing.

Mansion that formerly belonged to country legend Kenny Rogers

The 22,607-square-foot home on a gated 5-acre lot on Garmon Road NW in the Buckhead area has 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms and 5 half-baths. It features a formal dining room and living room with coffered ceiling, full butler's pantry, a kitchen with high-end appliances, vaulted ceilings in the master suite, wet bar in master bathroom, a home gym with sauna, full basement, theater room, ballroom, guest suite, large patio and in-groud pool, and more.

Rogers died in March 2020 at the age of 81. He is buried at the Historic Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta.