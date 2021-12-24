Kennesaw man arrested for DUI after deadly hit and run

A man was charged with DUI following a deadly hit-and-run in Kennesaw early Christmas Eve morning.

Elmer Josue Santizo-Gomez, 24, of Kennesaw, improper passing of bicyclist, DUI; hit and run, and vehicular homicide.

1 DEAD, 3 INJURED IN CHRISTMAS EVE SHOOTING AT ALPHARETTA APARTMENT

It happened just after midnight along Ernest Barrett Parkway at Crater Lake Drive. Kennesaw police said a bicyclist, later identified as 67-year-old Arturo Vela Mantilla of Kennesaw, was struck from behind by a car and was thrown off. He was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he later died.

Police the driver of the silver 2006 Honda Civic that struck the cyclist left the scene. Investigators were able to track that vehicle to a home in Kennesaw and to Santizo-Gomez who was taken into custody.

Santizo-Gomez was booked into the Cobb County jail.

Police said the bike was equipped with the proper headlight and taillight.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____