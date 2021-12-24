1 dead, 3 injured in Christmas Eve shooting at Alpharetta apartment

One person is dead and three people were injured in a Christmas Eve shooting at an Alpharetta apartment complex, police said.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Manchester at Mansell Apartment Home apartments located on Huntington Drive.

Alpharetta police said the four people were shot inside the apartment. Police said officers found three of the victims inside and one outside the apartment when they arrived at the scene. All were rushed to an area hospital where police said one person later died.

The suspect shooter was taken into custody nearby.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The condition of the other three victims was not immediately known.

Police are still investigating the circumstances behind the shooting, but believe it was sparked by domestic violence.

