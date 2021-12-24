Camera captures delivery driver smashing into mailbox

One woman says she wants an apology after her surveillance cameras captured an Amazon delivery driver destroying her mailbox before driving off.

She says she’s now in a fight to get it repaired by the company.

"You destroyed my box. You shattered it. You left it and drove off without saying you hit my box," Windy Wyche said.

ARREST WARRANT ISSUED FOR SECOND SUSPECT IN CONNECTION TO COBB GOLF COURSE MURDERS

Windy Wyche is grateful her security cameras captured the moments an Amazon driver destroyed her mailbox.

"I hear a clash outside and I jump up and jump out the window and the only thing I see is the Amazon van," Wyche said.

Wyche says there’s no way the driver couldn’t have known he had hit something.

"He absolutely knew because he saw me waving my hand. When he looked over at me I don’t know if he got scared or what but he drove off so quickly," Wyche said.

Wyche says the mailbox was shattered and the mail in it was on the ground in the rain.

This homeowner says she immediately filed a claim with Amazon and a representative said she could either wait a few days for someone to call her back or she could replace the mailbox and they would repay her.

"Last night, I get an email from Amazon saying they will pay $250 for my claim. No you won’t. You are going to pay me what I paid," Wyche said.

Wyche says the total is more than $250 because not only is the mailbox destroyed but the post had to be re-cemented into the ground. All of these unexpected expenses happened right before the holidays.

"Don’t just drive off because you damaged someone else’s property which means they are responsible for paying it. Be a responsible employee like we all should on our job," Wyche said.

FOX 5 reached out to Amazon for comment but had not heard back from the company as of early Friday evening.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____