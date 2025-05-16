Security footage leads to quick arrests in Oakfuskee Convention Center burglary

article

The Brief Two men, Jason Moore and Devin Moore, were arrested for burglary at the Oakfuskee Convention Center, identified through security footage. Extensive damage was found inside the building, including discharged fire extinguishers, after a fire alarm prompted a response. Both suspects face felony charges of burglary and criminal damage to property.



Two men are in custody following a burglary early Thursday at the Oakfuskee Convention Center in Troup County, where security footage helped investigators quickly identify and arrest the suspects.

What we know:

Deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 300 Kingfisher Lane around 3:38 a.m. after the fire department responded to a fire alarm and discovered signs of a break-in. When deputies arrived, they found extensive damage inside the building, including discharged fire extinguishers.

The sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division was called to the scene and, using surveillance footage and other technology, identified the suspects as Jason Moore, 41, and Devin Moore, 20, both of LaGrange. The two were taken into custody shortly after and booked into the Troup County Jail.

Both men face felony charges of burglary and criminal damage to property.

What they're saying:

"Well, it's not every day we are fortunate enough that crooks burglarize a location that has great cameras and they don't even think about covering their faces," the sheriff’s office said in a statement. "Let this be a lesson to anyone thinking of breaking in somewhere and making a mess. Cameras are everywhere and so is advanced technology that we love to use!"

What we don't know:

A motive was not immediately available.