Midtown Atlanta construction causes chaos for businesses and residents

The Brief Construction in Midtown Atlanta is causing significant disruptions for small businesses and residents, with partial road closures affecting traffic and daily life. Business owner Erica Williams of Boozie Smoothies is experiencing slowed business due to the construction, which has led to concerns about the future of nearby shops. Residents, like Trae Gibson, are facing challenges with noise and traffic, impacting their ability to work from home and navigate the area.



Ongoing construction in Midtown Atlanta is creating major disruptions for small business owners and residents along a key stretch of 12th Street, where cranes, trucks and noise have become a daily part of life.

The affected area sits between West Peachtree and Spring streets, where a new high-rise development has led to partial road closures. For business owner Erica Williams, the timing couldn’t be worse.

What they're saying:

"The construction is slowing us down," said Williams, who opened Boozie Smoothies just six months ago. "They did have the street open briefly for two months and business did pick up. Then they shut it back down and I thought they were going to at least give us the summer. But I know they won't be done for at least another year."

Williams said the previous tenant of her storefront left due to the same construction, and she worries about the future of nearby shops.

"We have talked about it, and there are some frustrated ones, and their livelihood depends on it. My livelihood depends on it," she said.

Local perspective:

Residents living in a nearby high-rise are also feeling the strain.

"Since I live here, I definitely hope they wrap it up soon," said Trae Gibson. "The construction has been really heavy as far as traffic is concerned. Traffic has been tore up on both sides. It's one-ways on both sides—especially in the evenings, but really any time of the day."

Gibson added the noise has disrupted his ability to work from home.

"It’s noisy throughout the day. So if you work from home like myself, then it’s a little distraction. Don’t do any conference calls while you are at home," he said.

Despite the challenges, Williams remains optimistic and committed.

"It’s not going to deter me or scare me away. I hope to be here for the long run," she said. "I feel like once this is open, it’s going to be great. I just feel like we need it open so it can be great."

The other side:

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to the company overseeing the construction for a project timeline but has not received a response.

What's next:

In the meantime, Williams and other local business owners want the public to know they’re still open and pushing through.