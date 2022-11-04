Kemp extends Georgia's gas tax suspension through mid-December

article

Gov. Brian Kemp is continuing the suspension of Georgia's gas tax through mid-December.

Kemp has delayed the deadline to resume collecting motor fuel taxes further back since he signed an order in March to suspend gas tax collection when prices soared at record rates.

That initial action would have ended in May if the governor hadn't extended it multiple times. According to the governor's office, Georgians have saved around $950 million due to the months-long suspension.

Friday, the governor said that the orders, which will be effective through Dec. 11, are due to a possible diesel shortage and the upcoming cold winter months.

According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, the state collects a little less than $0.29 per gallon in taxes.

"As another holiday season and a looming diesel shortage approaches, Georgians are still facing record high inflation, growing costs at the grocery store just before Thanksgiving, and high prices at the pump as they prepare to travel to see family, all due to a complete failure of leadership in Washington," Kemp said in a statement. "While we can't fix everything politicians have broken, our responsible approach to reopening our economy while prioritizing both lives and livelihoods allows us to deliver needed relief by continuing to suspend our state's gas tax. Alongside our partners in the legislature, we will continue working to ease the burden felt by Georgia's families who deserve to have safe, warm, and prosperous holidays."

The average price per gallon of gas in Georgia is around $3.13 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline Friday morning, according to AAA. The price has fallen about 3 cents in a month and is 12 cents lower than the same time last year.

"Georgians may not experience price reductions at the grocery store due to inflation but can definitely appreciate savings at the pump," AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said. "As long as demand remains low and there is no uptick in crude oil prices, drivers may continue to see savings at the pump."

Kemp also signed another order extending the Georgia's supply chain state of emergency.