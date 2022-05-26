Georgia gas tax: Kemp extends suspension ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended a temporary suspension of the Georgia's gas tax ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Kemp had previously signed a bill in March to pause the tax May 31 after gas prices soared to record highs in Georgia because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The state tax on a gallon of gas is about 29 cents. But it all adds up. If you have a 15 gallon tank, it will cost $4.35 less to fill it up.

In a new executive order, the governor extended the tax suspension through July 14. A second executive order renews Georgia's state of emergency due to supply chain disruptions.

"I’m going to respond to record-high inflation and continuing supply chain issues by empowering Georgians to keep their money in their own pockets while we keep goods flowing," Kemp said in a statement.

After signing both executive orders, the governor called federal officials to enact policies for greater American energy independence, and "get our economy back to full operation."

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia is $4.137 as of Thursday - a drop of 3 cents from the day before. It would cost a Georgian driver about $62 to fill up a 15-gallon tank.

Georgia's average price remains much lower than the national average of $4.60 a gallon.

What is the gas tax in Georgia?

Georgia collects a state excise tax of 28.7 cents per gallon, according to a January 2022 report from American Petroleum Institute. Georgians pay 55.95 center per gallon accounting for all state and federal taxes and fees.

The measure would also abate Georgia’s taxes on aviation gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas and other fuels including compressed natural gas.

During the Colonial Pipeline shutdown in 2021, Kemp suspended the gas tax to provide relief while the company recovered from a cyberattack.

What is not covered by the suspension of the gas tax in Georgia?

The federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon on gasoline and the federal taxes of 24.4 cents per gallon on diesel fuel are not covered under the bill.

A number of cities and counties also charge taxes.