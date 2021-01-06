Kemp extends order activating Georgia National Guard following unrest in nation’s capital

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is extending an order for the National Guard to protect state buildings, including the Capitol building, in the wake of violent protests in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

During a press conference in the Rotunda, the governor said the new order for the guard will go into place on Monday. Over the summer, the governor had put the guard on alert as a series of protests swept through the nation, some that turned violent. The guards were protecting both the Gold Dome and the Governor's Mansion.

The governor said the order is just in case they will be needed, adding "I am confident they will not."

At the same press conference, the governor called the protests in D.C. "disgraceful and un-American."

"As you know, here in Georgia we had peaceful protest all summer long allowing people to let their voice be heard on an array of issues that we had going on in our state and in our country at that time," the governor said. "But we certainly did not allow anarchy and we will not allow that now."

"And for those of you calling on a special session, you can now see what that would look like," the governor said.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Georgia House Speaker David Ralston also spoke echoing concern over the "shocking scenes" in Washington.

Kemp said he has been speaking with Duncan, Ralston and Democratic leaders on security as the Georgia General Session is scheduled to start on Jan. 11.

