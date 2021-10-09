Kasim Reed campaign reports it's raised more than $2.8 million

article

One campaign for Atlanta's mayor claims to be the fastest campaign to raise an excess of $1 million within the first 20 days of candidacy.

The campaign for former Atlanta mayor and current candidate Kasim Reed announced Saturday it's raised more than $2.8 million.

A spokesperson for the campaign said it's received more than 2,697 donations from more than 2,000 donors.

"I am humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support our campaign has received since we launched our effort to help restore our city just 121 days ago," Reed said in a statement. "The fact that our campaign has now polled first in every non-campaign affiliated public poll is a clear indication that our plan to reduce this surge of violent crime in every neighborhood in our city is resonating with Atlantans. Under my leadership, we reduced crime to the lowest level our city has experienced in forty years and we re-opened every single recreation center in the city as safe havens for our young people. We can make our communities safe again, and move our city in a new direction."

Former Mayor Reed will face off against some other big names this November.

City Council President Felicia Moore, councilmembers Andre Dickens and Antonio Brown, as well as attorney Sharon Gay, are all fighting for votes.

Voters will head to the polls on November 2.

