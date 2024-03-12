Juvenile arrested in Fayette County after brief stolen car chase, sheriff says

article

A juvenile was arrested in Fayette County on Monday afternoon after he led Fayette County Sheriff's Office deputies on a short chase through a residential neighborhood and crashed into another vehicle near Ramah Road and Redwine Road.

FCSO says they received notification to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle that could have been involved in a carjacking in DeKalb County.

Their deputies spotted the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver took off.

After the crash, a juvenile with a gun exited the vehicle but was quickly apprehended, according to FCSO.

The DeKalb County Police Department is still investigating the incident and no other information has been released.