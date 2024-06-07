Justice4Veterans wants DeKalb DA to resign over shooting of veteran

A veterans' organization is calling for the resignation of the DeKalb District Attorney following a judge's decision to grant bond to a former police officer whose conviction was recently overturned.

The officer, Robert Olson, had been convicted for the fatal shooting of Anthony Hill, an unarmed, naked Air Force veteran.

The incident, which drew national attention, occurred while Hill was suffering from mental illness. Olson claimed he feared for his life at the time of the shooting.

The organization, Justice4Veterans, expressed outrage during a press conference Friday over the $50,000 bond granted to Olson, arguing that the decision was inappropriate given the circumstances.

The Georgia Court of Appeals overturned Olson's conviction in March, a decision that the DA's office has since appealed. The veterans organization believes that the bond should not have been granted and is demanding accountability from the DA’s office.