Former DeKalb County police officer's conviction overturned: DA criticized by veterans group

A metro Atlanta veterans’ group is urging DeKalb County voters to hold the district attorney responsible for an appeals court decision to overturn the conviction of a former police officer.

It is a case that made national headlines. Former DeKalb County police officer Robert Olson was convicted of shooting a naked, unarmed man.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston is now drawing criticism for the decision.

"We are tired of the kind of treatment we are receiving. We are very tired of it," veteran Amos King exclaimed.

King vows to fight back by holding DA Boston responsible for the appeals court overturning Olson's conviction in the shooting death of Anthony Hill.

King says Boston, who is at the top, has been inept.

"She's in charge. That's who's in charge. I spent 28 years in the Army. You have to be held accountable. Sherry Boston wasn't in the courtroom, but her people were in there you've got to know the law, " Veterans for Justice founder Amos King declared.

A jury in 2019 found Olson guilty of aggravated assault and violation of oath of office, but not murder, when he shot Hill, a Black Air Force veteran.

The NAACP and others are upset the case was overturned and want the DA to do more.

"We need swift action by the DA's office to determine if they are going to retry this case. We want action," said Edwina Clanton, president of NCAAP DeKalb County.

"This right here, really hurts because we have been with Anthony Hill and his family from day one," former DeKalb County NAACP President Teresa Hardy insisted.

The appeals court ruled prosecutors should not have used all of the DeKalb County Police Department's use of force policy because some of its provisions conflict with Georgia's self-defense law.

Veterans for Justice has a message for voters.

"Know who you are voting for. We have to stop putting people in office who do not have our best interests at heart," Mr. King declared.

FOX 5 reached out to DA Boston's office. They released a statement which reads:

"My commitment to seek justice for Anthony Hill is unwavering. We strongly disagree with the Court of Appeals’ decision to overturn a portion of Robert Olsen’s conviction and we believe that the law is on our side.

"It should be noted that two of the three prosecutors on our trial team are military veterans. We have been in close contact with Hill’s family about the next steps and they support our plan to fight this at the Supreme Court level."